Murder suspect Tara Skaggs will appear before a judge at 8:30 a.m. Monday as the early stages of her trial pre-conferences continue.
Skaggs, 48, of Madsionville, previously appeared in court at the end of June and was indicted by a grand jury in April and also appeared in court again in the same month.
Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman said that the court will either schedule another pre-trial conference on Monday or set another court date if she enters a plea.
Skaggs is facing murder charges after the death of William Keith Matheny, 66, of Madisonville after she allegedly shot him on Jan. 23 at a home at 179 Liberty Church Loop in Madisonville that police say the two were sharing.
Matheny died at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville six days later, according to Hopkins County Sheriff Major Charlie Young.
Skaggs’ charge of assault was later upgraded to murder in February following Matheny’s death.
Skaggs remains housed in the Hopkins County Jail as of Friday with a cash bail bond of $500,000.
