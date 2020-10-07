No action was taken Tuesday morning as the Economic Development and Workforce Development Committee of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court met to discuss the sports complex project.
“We just wanted to start talking about a joint agreement between the city of Madisonville and the county,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. “To see if we got the support to move forward with the sports complex, how we run that complex long-term, how we pay for it. There are still a lot of details to work out, but hopefully we will get there. The talks of a sports complex started almost 15 years ago. It was a county (project) originally and now it is going to be a joint city and county project, which makes it much easier.”
During a meeting in June, the Madisonville City Council voted unanimously to have the purchase price for land for a proposed sports complex at Mid Town Commons be covered by tourism fund reserves, which saved the city general fund about $425,000. The Hopkins County Fiscal Court already approved $402,000 for its part of the purchase.
The agreement with the county has been approved through the Department of Local Government, according to past reports.
Madisonville City Councilman Frank Stevenson said in previous reports that the expenditure is proper, because one goal of the Sports Complex is to “generate economic activity from outside the immediate area.”
In action from the fiscal court meeting, the court voted to close Cleatus Wilson Road after a petition was presented to the court by property owners in that area to have it closed.
“There’s no houses off of that road,” said Whitfield. “There was an old house that’s been abandoned and is falling in at the very end of it. The people that owned the property at that road asked that we close that road. There was really no reason to keep it open and the county have to continue to maintain it.”
According to the petition, the landowners were experiencing problems with people trespassing on the property and some thefts happening.
“I think one person had a trailer stolen, and from my point of view, if the road is not serving the public good, there is no reason for the county to maintain it,” Whitfield said.
In board appointments, the court appointed Danny Gates and George Pointer to the Hanson Volunteer Fire Department Board and Deborah Duncan was reappointed to the Board of Commissioners of South Hopkins Water District.
