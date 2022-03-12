Corey Keith, MSN, RN-BC, has been named as the executive director of nursing at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville beginning Monday.
Vice President of Nursing Christy Littrell said Keith brings a wealth of nursing and leadership skills to the new position, and the hospital is fortunate to have her on the executive team as they continue to focus on growth initiatives for the community.
“As we continue to evolve and advance our mission of providing safe, quality care for our community, having an executive director in nursing to work with me will help us to implement new and exciting programs and will further ensure that our nurses are represented in the decision-making process,” she said.
Keith graduated from Madisonville Community College with an Associates in Applied Science in 1990. She has been a nurse at Baptist Health Deaconess for all but two years since then when she worked at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
She obtained her BSN from Murray State University in 2007 and her MSN from Loyola University in 2012.
Prior to being named director of nursing for the medical/surgical unit in 2007, Keith worked in numerous areas of nursing including same day surgery, Home Health, Patient Flow Coordinator and Telenurse. She also assisted in the opening of the Express Admission Center, the Step-Down Unit and other nursing units.
