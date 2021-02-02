The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Jeremy Young, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with public intoxication.
David Thompson, 37, of Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Veston Stone, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with flagrant non support.
Shelly Dunlap, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault and second-degree wanton endangerment.
Kenneth Michael, 63, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
Crystal Craig, 45, of Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Leona Meadwell, 66, of Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with tampering with physical evidence.
Linda Vandiver, 58, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking.
Rachael Vandiver, 22, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking.
Matthew Lynn, 24, of Mortons Gap, was charged Friday with trafficking in marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Jacob Smith, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
Angela Jones, 54, of Bremen, was charged Sunday with possession of synthetic drugs, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Crystol Cumens, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with one headlight, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of synthetic drugs.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Timothy Morse, 44, of Nebo, was charged Thursday with contempt of court.
Matthew Norris, 29, of St. Charles, was charged Thursday with probation violation and two counts of failure to appear.
Tyson Hamilton, 32, of Owensboro, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of marijuana.
Michael Miller, 29, of Nortonville, was charged Sunday with contempt of court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.