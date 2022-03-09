Hopkins County residents who are living with Parkinson’s Disease are now able to benefit from specialized training in the way of boxing. Rock Steady Boxing is the name of the program and it is a unique exercise class aimed to help those battling Parkinson’s.
Led by volunteer instructors, the program is modified and adapted for participants to provide exercise while fighting back against their symptoms of Parkinson’s. Stretching, running, balancing and a lot of non-contact boxing all improve strength, agility, balance, speed of movement, attitude and hand-eye coordination.
Rock Steady is geared for all stages of Parkinson’s Disease. The class is open to both men and women ranging in ages 30-90. There are seven participants currently taking the classes at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Family YMCA.
According to Angela Carter, YMCA director of Community Health, “There is room to grow and room for more to attend. The class meets every Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 11 a.m. to noon in the gym. Participants do need to be members of the Y but there are financial assistance opportunities for those who many need it.”
Rock Steady Boxing offers a sense of community and fun to everyone involved in the program.
“We’re thrilled that the Owensboro Health Foundation awarded the YMCA grant funding to help us bring Rock Steady Boxing to Hopkins County allowing us to offer classes that will help people fight back against Parkinson’s,” says Hopkins County Family YMCA CEO, Chad Hart.
Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative movement disorder which can cause deterioration of motor skills, balance, speech and sensory function. The Parkinson’s Disease Foundation estimates there are more than 1 million people in the United States diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and more than 60,000 people are diagnosed each year. Currently, there are over 1,200 residents in Hopkins County living with the disease.
