In honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee is sponsoring the Annual Community Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 16.
Michael Lowery, head of the celebration committee, said the celebration is to remember and honor what Dr. King did for the United States.
“I find that the only way to keep anything alive is to always keep it at the forefront for people,” he said. “To let them know what the struggle was about and the contributions made by the people who came before us.”
The celebration will start at 2:30 p.m. at Eastview Missionary Baptist Church, 159 East North Street.
Lowery said they will have several people give tributes to Dr. King, including talking about what he meant to them, about what he did in his life, and why we should pay homage to him.
There will be music by Janet Cunningham from First Baptist Church, and the sermon will be by Rev. Dr. Darvin Adams I, the senior pastor at Lane Tabernacle CME Church. There will be local musicians, dance teams, and talent performing to honor Dr. King.
Lowery said the committee has done a variety of things over the years, from people singing, to drama presentations, to the North Hopkins High School choir performing, but it has always been to give homage to Dr. King’s life’s work.
“Dr. King made great contributions to the movement of African Americans in this country,” he said. “He was a great orator when it came to talking about the needs of African Americans. He led marches and gave speeches, and he also went before congress.”
He hopes anyone who attends the celebration will take away that the changes Dr. King helped make during his life were important and that we have to be careful not to slide back into that way.
“I know it will be a good program, and hopefully when people leave, they will have a sense of what he did and what is incumbent on us as a people to continue to do,” said Lowery.
The celebration is open to everyone in the community, but the committee does want to be cautious, so masks will be required during the celebration.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.