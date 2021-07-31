A good education is important for children around the world, so First United Methodist Church of Madisonville is looking to help support students at a Christian school in Guatemala with their educational journey.
First United Methodist is holding a fundraiser, “Bling for Blessings”, on Thursday to purchase an English curriculum for the Amor y Gracia school in Chimaltenango, Guatemala.
Kaitlyn Wortham, the spiritual formation intern at the church, said most of the kids in Guatemala only go to school for four years at a public school that is usually overcrowded and underfunded.
“We want to help them break out of the cycle of poverty in Guatemala by getting educated and getting support from our church,” she said.
Amor y Gracia, which means Love and Grace, is a Christian-based, bilingual school teaching English and Spanish to Guatemalan children from kindergarten to sixth grade, she said. The school is run by Hannah Hundley, who is the daughter of First United Methodist’s youth pastor, Ken Hundley.
“This coming school year, they are adding sixth grade, so currently they are only through fifth grade,” said Wortham.
The school year runs from January to October in Guatemala, and they have added on a new grade each year, she said.
Wortham was one of seven church members who traveled to Guatemala from July 18 through July 25. Three teachers were part of the group, and they talked to the teachers in Guatemala about techniques they have used in class.
“They talked about several videos they had found online that helped teach the English alphabet and how to pronounce things,” said Wortham.
The rest of the group did physicals on all of the kids at the school, she said. They checked height, weight, blood pressure and heart rate.
Wortham said that getting these measurements is important as the school looks to start a nutrition program to help their youngest students escape from malnutrition.
The group took bottles of vitamins to Guatemala and packed 30 pills into a bag for the students to take home, she said.
The church has been on mission trips in central and south America for many years doing construction projects, Bible school and helping the communities down there, she said. They have created a good bond and relationship with the people.
“Any chance we get to help them out or support them in things they are already doing, we definitely want to take that chance,” said Wortham.
She said the trip was very interesting because Guatemala is still in lockdown for COVID-19, so a lot of the classes were done via Zoom.
“It was really good to see how the school is doing their absolute best to still help the kids get a quality education and support them in all areas of their life,” said Wortham.
The Bling for Blessings event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday in the First United Methodist gym. She described the event as an open house where people can come and go as they please.
Tables will be set up with donated jewelry, available for a suggested donation of $5 per piece.
“All the proceeds from that event are going to go towards funding a new English curriculum at the school in Guatemala,” said Wortham.
The church is taking in donations of gently used jewelry until Tuesday. There are boxes set up inside the front door for people to drop off donations.
Wortham said the church is also looking to sponsor the enrollment for all 12 of the new preschoolers in the upcoming year. The cost of the English curriculum comes to $8,000, and the sponsorship of all 12 preschoolers comes to $7,200.
For more information on the fundraising event or the school in Guatemala, call 270-821-5734.
