Wolford named school board chair

The Hopkins County Board of Education unanimously voted in Susanne Wolford as its newest board chair Monday night.
With a lengthy background in education -- both as an educator and an administrator -- Wolford feels her experience will benefit her during her yearlong term as chair.
"I'm looking forward to continuing the exciting possibilities of community partnerships. I think our schools, individual, and our district, as a whole, is really focused on that this year," she said after Monday's regular board meeting. "We also have facility plans -- especially the building of the Hanson school -- that will be big on
our agenda."
Throughout the school year, the board has battled teacher shortages. With that in mind, Wolford hopes to shine a light on how Hopkins County Schools are in the 90th percentile in employee engagement in the country, which speaks to employee satisfaction, according to information shared at Monday's board meeting.
"Dr. (Deanna) Ashby mentioned the fact that the employees are happy. We have high employee engagement numbers. I think the key for us is going to show people this is a great place to work and show what good things we are doing for our kids," she said. "I wish we had more to offer than we do financially, but we're going to strive to do the best we can with that part and then offer a great work atmosphere."
Wolford is looking forward to making good decisions that will be in the best interest of Hopkins County's children, she said. One project she is excited about is the new Hanson school.
"We're very studious. We're really studying what we have to work with, the perfect building that we want to build," she said. "We're going to be good stewards of the money we have to build the best building that will be a landmark for people to come and see Hopkins County."
Wolford the board will approach any obstacle head-on and with an open mind.
"I think we will try to be prepared," she said. "We'll all try to make ourselves knowledgeable about what's going on. I think if you approach any problem with an open mind, to see what someone brings to the table and then try to find solutions. Having been in education for so long, I'm hoping that my experience with those unexpected circumstances will help."
After the board elected Wolford as the chair, they voted unanimously, to appoint John Osborne as vice chair. Board member J.W. Durst had served as chair for the past year.
The rest of the evening was business as usual. The board presented its lion chaser/ giant slayer awards, heard from school administrators and approved the rest of the evening's agenda.
In other news, the board:
• approved to accept the School Facilities Construction Commission Offer of Assistance of $56,317.00 to be used toward proposed construction or major renovation of facilities outlined in the current facility plan.
• approved a memorandum agreement with Christ the King School for Title I supplemental services up to $10,000 for the 2019-2020 school year.
• approved of a donation from Ensign-Bickford Foundation Inc. for $10,000 that will be given again for the next three years to Julie Franklin, a language arts teacher from James Madison Middle School -- the donation will be used for technology and STEM.
• had the second reading and the approval of the 2020-21 school calendar.
• went into closed session to discuss the acquisition or future sale of property. No action came from the closed session.
