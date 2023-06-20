Demolition on the former Hanson Elementary building was officially green-lit on Monday following a brief special called 7 a.m. meeting of the Hopkins County Board of Education to approve the cost of asbestos removal.

Originally scheduled to begin last Monday, June 12, razing the old building was largely put on hold last week as A&K Construction of Paducah made preparations for the work, including surveying the structure. During that delay the contractor became concerned about the building’s roof, which contains a large amount of asbestos.

