Demolition on the former Hanson Elementary building was officially green-lit on Monday following a brief special called 7 a.m. meeting of the Hopkins County Board of Education to approve the cost of asbestos removal.
Originally scheduled to begin last Monday, June 12, razing the old building was largely put on hold last week as A&K Construction of Paducah made preparations for the work, including surveying the structure. During that delay the contractor became concerned about the building’s roof, which contains a large amount of asbestos.
Although known to be a cancer causing material, asbestos was used quite frequently in the early and mid-20th Century in the construction of buildings due to it being both heat and fire resistant. It was also known to be a substance that doesn’t react with other chemicals and tends to hold up better long term than many other building materials.
Despite the known dangers, asbestos containing structures are still considered to be relatively safe as the material is only deemed hazardous when it is inhaled. That generally only becomes an issue during major construction or demolition projects, such as this, when there is risk from cutting or breaking the asbestos containing parts of a building, allowing it to become airborne as a form of dust.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline told the board that A&K’s solution to the issue was to remove the roof in one section. While demotion work technically began on Monday, largely that was just making preparation for the next step.
“They are probably going to start on the roof first thing (Tuesday) morning,” he said. “They plan on cutting the building out from under itself and letting the roof fall on top, so they can just pick the roof up separately and haul it off.”
Once on the ground, school officials say the roof can then safely be divided into a few large sections that can be safely loaded into sealed containers and hauled away.
The light rain that is forecast to stick around most of the week will be a benefit, as contractors working with asbestos containing materials are often forced to wet the material down before handling it to prevent dust from being created.
The newly added step will cost the district roughly $58,075.
This change order is just the latest that has come up since the project was first approved, driving the total cost up from $11,339,000 to $11,525,418. Previous changes included having to relocate utilities and repair issues with “bad dirt” on the building site.
Demolition on the building actually began on Monday following the board meeting, with crews downing the front lobby, administrative suite of the school, as well as others walls that need to come down to allow the roof to be removed today.
Once the asbestos roof sections are removed the site, school officials say the entire building should be demolished within two weeks. Crews will then begin feeding much of the old building material through a “pulverizer” which crush the old bricks and other items into loads that can more easily be hauled away.
