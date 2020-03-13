Following the advice of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, the Hopkins County School District will be closing for two weeks effective Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
Beshear recommended all school districts in the commonwealth to suspend in-person instruction for two weeks due to the global pandemic COVID-19 during a Thursday afternoon speech.
Dr. Deanna Ashby, superintendent for Hopkins County, said the shutdown will be inclusive of all extra curricular activities, practices, and school-related events. After two weeks, she said the situation will be reassessed.
“At that time, we will be consulting with our local health department, the Governor, and state health officials,” said Ashby.
Hopkins County Schools were on regular schedule today.
During a Thursday morning county leadership press conference, which discussed the coronavirus, Ashby asked people not to panic, demonstrate compassion and use this as a teaching opportunity.
“This situation is developing at a rapid rate, and therefore decisions are changing as we learn more information,” she said during the conference. “We are working very closely with state and federal officials and local government. The impact on school-aged children appears to be less than the elderly; however, we are taking this matter very, very seriously for Hopkins County Schools.”
Ashby said all 172 superintendents across the state were a part of a Wednesday conference call with Beshear, who tasked the districts to be prepared to close within 72 hours.
“We’re looking at the calendar, waiting to see if legislators will grant the additional 10 Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) Days (SKILLS Days) and what the calendar would look like,” she said.
Currently, the district has three SKILLS days left for the school year. If legislators don’t grant the additional 10, Ashby said she is not sure what will happen.
“I would say there would be the possibility that those would have to be added to the end of our current school calendar,” she said. “Or, we’ve seen in the past, during the ice storm, there were some days declared as emergency days, or those days were forgiven by the legislature.”
Dawson Spring Independent School System Supt. Leonard Whalen said the phone call with the governor was mainly an update, letting school districts know about the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.
“He advised school districts to get prepared in the circumstance the coronavirus spreads throughout the state,” Whalen said. “Our school district, here in Dawson Springs, we’ve not been involved in the NTI days, but we have submitted and been accepted with our emergency application so that we could start to do that if we indeed need to.”
Schools are being vigilant in cleaning and disinfecting, and are planning for the worst, with a lot of unknown variables, said Whalen.
Ashby said because of closures, there will be an economic impact across the board.
“Being out of school for an extended period of time certainly affects instruction and academic performance. You’ll have financial challenges because we’re still paying our employees on workdays more than likely. I just don’t know what that’s going to look like at this point,” she said. “We talked about that today, in our principals’ meeting. Obviously, this is going to affect commerce across the state and the United States with all the stock market, imports, exports and so there are some great economic lessons to be learned through this.”
Ashby said she hopes significant school events, like prom and graduation, will not be affected.
“We hope that we will be at a point within our district, and in our state, that we will be able to hold all of those events,” she said. “However, we just don’t know where we are sitting in March, what May is going to look like from a local, state and national perspective. Truly, we just have to take this one step at a time. We would never want to do anything to put our community or our students in danger.”
As this continues to develop, Ashby said she is working closely with the health department and Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr.
“This impacts our school-aged children, and not just them, but the families that they impact when they go home from school,” she said. “So, we are taking this very, very seriously, and we just ask that as this continues to develop that families will continue to watch Hopkins County Schools website and social media for the most current updates.”
