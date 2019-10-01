MCC puts renewed focus on campus security

Imagine a place which has no crime at all. Not for weeks. Or a month. Or even a year.
Utopia? No -- it's part of the campus of Madisonville Community College.
A man who has been involved with security there this year takes a new title today. Joe Blue becomes MCC's first school resource officer. And the college's president says more officers may be on the way to keep all four campuses safe.
"With this arrangement, we actually have police on campus at all times," MCC President Cynthia Kelley said.
Blue, who joined MCC in January, was sworn into office Friday, one day after Murray State University released its annual report on campus security. It shows no crimes were reported in 2018 on its Madisonville campus, which the university shares with MCC.
The Murray State spreadsheet showed all zeroes in Madisonville for the fourth year in a row. But the latest crime report issued specifically for MCC counted four domestic violence cases, one car theft and one drug violation on all four campuses in 2017.
"We have almost no crime on our campus," Kelley said.
MCC will pay the Madisonville Police Department almost $46,000 a year to cover Blue's
SRO salary. So there's no cost savings for the college from the title change. In fact, Kelley indicated the spending on security actually may expand based on what Blue suggests.
"He's going to make further recommendations. Should we have more security officers? Not police officers ... Should we have more monitors?" Kelley said.
"I have more responsibilities, more resources," Blue said after taking the police oath of office at City Hall. His prior job was more of an office job, but Blue said he walked around MCC watching activities. Today that becomes patrol duty as well.
"I would rather be prepared and take the right step forward," Blue said.
At some colleges, security has become as much a selling point as academics.
Kelley agreed that the issue is important today. "We don't know what's around the next corner ... things like car accidents on campus, people falling and hurting themselves.
"This just brings a presence and a perception to our campus of safety and security," she said.
A Madisonville city statement says school resource officers on a campus also can prevent property damage, while reducing student injuries and drug abuse.
Eddie Marks serves as MCC's security director.
