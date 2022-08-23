The annual matinee series at The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is set up and the lineup has been released. This year will comprise of eight events, with educational opportunities for students of all ages, from kindergarten to high school.
The series will begin in October with two performances by Lexington Children’s Theatre, Puss in Boots and Digging up Dessa.
Students will be swept away to the Kingdom of Sweets at the Children’s Center for Dance Education’s A Children’s Nutcracker in December.
March will feature a special presentation by illusionist Jason Bishop, the return of Lexington Children’s Theatre with Anansi the Spider and The Legend of John Henry, and Kentucky Shakespeare’s Hamlet.
The series finale in April is a daytime presentation of the Hopkins County Schools Joint High School production of Seussical the Musical.
“It’s thrilling to see school buses lined up in front of the Glema Center,” Toby Roberts, School Days Matinees Coordinator. “For many students, this may be their only experience with live theatre. Going to see a play is a unique, interactive, and collaborative experience, one that they will remember for a long time.”
School Days Matinees performances are underwritten with financial support from the Hopkins County Schools system. Each event is considered a district-sponsored field trip for a predetermined grade level within Hopkins County Schools as noted in the information packet on the Glema Center website, but participation is not automatic; teachers must make reservations with the Glema Center and the Transportation Department for their classes to participate.
These shows are not open to the community, however, they are not limited to classes within the Hopkins County Schools system. Public schools, private schools, and home schools in the region are welcome to attend.
Please note that reservations and tickets are required for all shows. Pricing and ticket sales are available on the Glema website.
For more information and other upcoming shows, please visit glemacenter.org, or call Toby Roberts at 270-824-8652. The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is located on the Madisonville Community College campus, in Madisonville.
