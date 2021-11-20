Farmers and those in agriculture are an essential part of our everyday lives, yet they do not always get the recognition they deserve.
To recognize all farmers do, the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Hopkins County Cooperative Extension are hosting the 2021 Farm City Breakfast on Wednesday.
Chamber President Libby Spencer said agriculture is a significant economic driver in Hopkins County.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to recognize these individuals and farm families each year for their valuable contributions to our community,” she said.
The event is traditionally held the day before Thanksgiving and will be at 7 a.m. on Wednesday at Mahr Park’s Event Barn B. The community is invited to help recognize the 2021 Farm City Breakfast honorees.
The honorees are Putty Farms receiving the Farm of the Year award, Hopkins County Kentucky Farm Bureau receiving the Danny Peyton Friend of Agriculture award, Three River Farms is receiving the Agriculture Innovation Award, April Duncan from Madisonville Community College is receiving the Educator of the Year award, and Ashton Robinson the director of Mahr Park Arboretum is receiving the Environmentalist of the Year award.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the city is proud of Ashton for all that she has accomplished at Mahr Park.
“She truly has a passion for preserving the natural environment of Mahr Park,” he said. “She plays a vital role in developing the vision of Mahr Park and maintaining the legacies left to us by the Mahrs.”
Shirley Peyton, from Kentucky Farm Bureau, said receiving the Danny Peyton Friend of Agriculture award on behalf of the Hopkins County Farm Bureau members is an honor.
“We are blessed to be able to represent our Hopkins County Ag community, and that includes our Hopkins County Farmers, but also our Ag businesses and our Ag educators throughout the county,” she said.
Hopkins County Farm Bureau is also accepting the award on behalf of all the Hopkins County Farm Bureau Federation leaders that have served since its inception, she said.
“We do strive to represent our Ag community and whether that be direct Ag activities or community events that support our youth, our business, and our local economy,” said Peyton.
During the event, the organizers will honor the legacy of J.E. Ellis, who passed away in September.
According to a news release, Ellis served on the Hopkins County Conservation District Board for 35 years and on the Kentucky Association Conservation District board. He served as chairman of the Nebo Water District and was a United States Army Veteran and farmer.
The breakfast is a fundraiser to support the local students through 4-H and FFA.
For more information, call the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce at 270-821-3435.
