Luke 14 Ministries, a Madisonville-based organization that Brad Long and best friend Nick Russell founded with the intent to reach children and families in the community that are not often reached, has accomplished this over the past seven years.
“All of a sudden, we became this ministry with the idea of a Christmas Party,” Brad Long, President of Luke 14 Ministries said. “In the Bible, in Luke chapter 14, Jesus tells his followers that “when you have a party or a feast, don’t invite those that will be able to repay you. Instead, invite those that typically aren’t invited to the parties and feasts.” From that passage of scripture, Luke 14 Ministries and Christmas Palooza was birthed.”
Over the past seven years, the Luke 14 Ministries organization have partnered with the Family Resource Coordinators throughout the Hopkins County School System and created a program that strives to create a living room-like atmosphere for children and families that are a part of the County’s Backpack Blessings program.
“This year will be our 7th annual Christmas Palooza, but our first one back in person since the COVID Pandemic. Each child will receive a gift. There will be a full course catered meal. The families will get to meet Santa Claus and have a picture printed on the spot. There will be crafts and activities, such as decorating stockings, making necklaces, and more.”
According to Long, they are expecting approximately 450-500 people in attendance at the Ballard Convention Center and they will have enough for that amount and then some. In addition to the activities for the children, there will also be gift card giveaways for the adults in attendance.
“At the end of the night, the greatest gift of all will be presented, and that is the gift of Jesus Christ. We are so excited for this event to take place this year and could not reach the hundreds of individuals without the help of our community.”
The event will take place at The Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville, December 10, starting at 5p.m. According to Long, this event is open for the children in the Backpack Blessings Program through the Hopkins County School system, and their families.
“We are so excited for this event to take place this year and could not reach the hundreds of individuals without the help of our community. Luke 14 Ministries has evolved over the last several years; however, Christmas Palooza is where the ministry started. We have a mission field right here in our community of Hopkins County and we are thrilled to be able to give back to the very people Jesus spoke about in Luke 14.”
