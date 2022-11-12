MadCity Wicks & Wine of Madisonville is offering a unique gift this holiday season, known as the Candy Cane Candle Gram.
“A delightfully fetch candle to gift to your friends and frenemies, it is peppermint scented and paired with a candy cane,” owner Robyn Elliot said. “This is something we wanted to do last year but we didn’t have a enough time to make it happen. Well, this year, it’s happening.”
The cost is $10 for the candle which will be gift wrapped and available for pick-up. For $15 you will receive the candle, a hand-written personalized note for the recipient and Elliot will deliver dressed in an elf costume.
“The delivery must be in Madisonville and the delivery dates are to be determined still. The candles will come with a candy cane whether it is being delivered or picked up.”
For more information be sure to follow MadCity Wicks & Wine on Facebook where more information is soon to be shared.
“We wanted to do something fun and different this holiday season. We hope this helps to warm all those who receive a candle gram.”
