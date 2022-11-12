GRAM

Candy Cane Candle Grams are now available for the Christmas season thanks to MadCity Wix & Wine. Be sure to visit their Facebook page for more information on this unique gift offering.

 Photo submitted

MadCity Wicks & Wine of Madisonville is offering a unique gift this holiday season, known as the Candy Cane Candle Gram.

“A delightfully fetch candle to gift to your friends and frenemies, it is peppermint scented and paired with a candy cane,” owner Robyn Elliot said. “This is something we wanted to do last year but we didn’t have a enough time to make it happen. Well, this year, it’s happening.”

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.