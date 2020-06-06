For the last few weeks, many people who rely on the services provided by public libraries in Hopkins County have been without a vital source of information and resources.
Each day, several people would walk up to the local library in Madisonville only to find a closed sign.
Tuesday, a glimmer of hope will return for patrons, as the three libraries in Hopkins County will reopen with curbside pick-up only, for the time being.
At both Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library locations — in Madisonville and Dawson Springs — they will start their curbside pick-up at 10 a.m. Tuesday, said circulation director Mance Chappell.
During this period, they will offer adjusted hours of 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Library Director Joel Meador said the pandemic has highlighted the benefit of the public library.
“It’s been hard for us to be closed and not provide all the different services that many people in this community depend on,” he said. “We’re connectors; we connect people with others, and with ideas. It’s a big deal for us to be able to start providing services to them.”
With the state’s “Healthy at Work” initiative in full swing, not only will libraries return next week but also museums, aquariums, distilleries and some childcare facilities.
At the library, curbside is what they can offer now, and hopefully, they’ll be able to open in a more substantial capacity soon, said Meador.
“Of course (curbside) is just one thing. As we go along, we’re drafting a plan to be able to let the public inside the building,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot different.”
Chappell said this is the first wave in getting materials back to patrons. With pick-up, patrons can request up to five items at a time.
“This way, we can start letting patrons get books, movies and audio that they haven’t had a chance to get a hold of in the last couple of months,” he said. “It’s exciting to know that people are getting what they need, some people don’t have access to our online databases. This way, we’re serving a larger part of the community.”
Patrons who would like to take advantage of the pick-up service can do one of two things to reserve their items — they can go to the HCMPL website and fill out an order form, which will go live Tuesday, or they can call either branch to request their desired material.
When filling out the order form, the patron will give their library card number and phone number, so the library can contact them if there are any issues.
Pick-up times are set 15 minutes apart, said Chappell. They will have two to three staff members at each library to help deliver items to cars. If a person doesn’t have a vehicle, there will be a pick-up table outside the library.
To comply with social distancing practices, Chappell said the library requests all patrons to pop their trunks, stay in their vehicles on arrival, and then call the library to let them know you are outside.
A staff member will deliver the items. Checkout times remain the same — 21 days for books, 14 business days for CDs and audiobooks and three business days for DVDs.
Nortonville Library and Museum announced on Facebook Thursday that it too would offer curbside pick-up, starting Tuesday.
“Pick-up will be available every Tuesday, 4 to 6 p.m. Current library patrons (in good standing) will be allowed to request three library items at a time,” the library said in the post.
Nortonville patrons should contact the library by Facebook messenger or email their librarian at abowman@nortonvilleky gov.us to request items. The librarian will send a confirmation message. Patrons should stay in their vehicles when picking up materials at the library’s main entrance.
“Due to current COVID-19 guidelines and our desire to keep our community health, we will do our best to ensure that any interaction is contactless and safe,” according to the group’s Facebook post.
Materials for all three libraries can be returned in their dropboxes outside their entrances.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.