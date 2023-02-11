The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis showed their dedication to their goal of improving the world one child at a time by donating an Amtryke bike to Owen Faulk at Friday’s meeting.
An Amtryke is a custom-designed three-wheeled unit that allows a physically challenged child to experience mobility, exercise, and independence. Each trike meets the specific needs of a child through specifications determined by the pediatric physical therapist.
Owen is the six-year-old son of Laura and Brad Faulk. He has a brain injury that has caused him to have cerebral palsy and then developed asthma. He has also been diagnosed with ADHD, OCD, and anxiety as he has gotten older.
Laura said there are a lot of obstacles they deal with daily as a parent of a special needs child that other parents and children don’t have to deal with.
“As a parent for someone who needs a lot of attention, we also have a daughter who needs attention,” she said. “We struggle sometimes.”
Laura said the inclusive play park at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has been great, but they are hoping more places will take special needs into account, from sidewalk construction to placements in grocery stores.
“This world is not built for everyone, and that is not fair,” said Brad.
Jim McMurtrie, the current president of Kiwanis, came across the Bluegrass AMBUCS chapter in Lexington three years ago and brought the idea of starting an Amtryke project to the local club.
Laura said when she first heard about the trike, she applied for her son to get one. Then it was through the Bowling Green Kiwanis chapter.
“I was extremely excited when we decided to move forward,” she said.
Laura and Brad Faulk thanked everyone for their support and the continued love shown to Owen and their family.
“We really want to thank the Kiwanis Club and the community as a whole for the support that Owen gets and the support that our community shows the special needs community,” said Brad. “Owen has become everyone’s son.”
McMutrie also announced during the meeting that the Kiwanis Board voted on Wednesday to provide two more Amtryke bikes for children in the community.
