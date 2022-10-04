During Monday’s Madisonville city council meeting, city officials reported that there is a sewer line break in need of repair on the right hand side of the southbound on-ramp of the I-69, behind Rose’s.
The sewer line was originally underground, but due to erosion and weathering over time, it is now above ground and has since buckled and broken.
Mayor Cotton shared that, while this is not a budgeted item, it is an emergency item that will need to be repaired and fixed correctly so that it will not reoccur.
The area is roughly 30 feet of surface area and the funding for this repair will come out of reserve funding. The bid came in slighter higher normal, although that was anticipated when the project went out to bid, according to city officials.
Council members approved the bid and the repair will get underway as soon as possible.
