Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Carson Jones, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Stephanie Baxter, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with alcohol intoxication in a public place and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Houston Lynn, 23, of Nebo, was charged Saturday with contempt of court.
Ashley Day, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with second-degree fleeing and possession of marijuana and served a warrant for probation violation.
Malik Davis, 25, of Dawson Springs, was charged Saturday with speeding and driving on a DUI suspended license.
Cameron Menser, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with operating on a suspended license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
Troy Kimbrew, 55, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Jeremy Nelson, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Curtis May, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with public intoxication.
William Willis, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
Alexis Vannoy, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Michael Lowder, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with contempt of court.
Nathan Darling, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
William Andrews III, 44, of Nortonville, was charged Friday with reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, disregarding stop sign, improper turn-drive lane-enter limited access highway, first-degree fleeing, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and driving on a DUI suspended license.
Robert Thomas, 26, of Charlotte, Tennessee, was charged Friday with second-degree assault and persistent felony offender.
Cody Parker, 38, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
Tony Pettus, 56, of Earlington, was charged Saturday with second-degree criminal possession of a forgery instrument and failure to appear.
