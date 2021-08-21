The Hopkins County Jail confirmed Friday that an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first diagnosed case among inmates at the jail since the pandemic began.
Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis said the individual has been in the jail for 12 days and the diagnosis was made during the jail’s quarantining procedures for new inmates.
“This is somebody that has been with us for 12 days,” said Lewis. “They were still going through the quarantine process and was discovered to be sick during that process. It is not an outbreak by any stretch of the imagination. Right now, we believe it is an isolated incident.”
Lewis said the individuals the inmate was exposed to will all be quarantined separately and are being monitored daily for symptoms. He said the facility has 416 beds and of those, 12 are individual one man units and the rest are cells that range from 10 to 14 to 20 people at a time.
Lewis did not specify how many other inmates were being separated for monitoring.
“I looked earlier today and we already had 200 intakes this month,” he said. “With 250 to 300 people coming in a month, we can’t isolate 250 people for two weeks at a time from each other.”
As of Friday afternoon, there were 359 inmates at the jail, according to the jail’s website.
Lewis said the jail’s quarantine protocols include moving inmates around in small groups that have been together since they were arrested.
“If we have a positive case, it is isolated to a very small group and that’s what has happened in this situation,” he said. “This group has been isolated since their intake time, and now this one has tested positive, so that group that the inmate has been with will all be isolated until we get past the two week period to make sure nobody else in that group is sick. If they are, we will treat them as directed by medical. They will stay separated and monitored until we know that nobody else in that group is sick.”
Lewis said the intake in the jail has increased.
“We are bringing in more state inmates, and so we have had more exposure to the inside,” said Lewis. “For now, we are going to stop taking state inmate transfers for a little while and we’re going to slow down some of the new intakes coming into the building and try to help limit exposure.”
Lewis said the jail will continue to do community service programs since the inmates involved in that program are all vaccinated.
“We’re also continuing some of our internal programming, visitations and church,” he said. “One of the things that we are making inmates aware of is that we are not going to shut down everything because we can’t stop new arrestees from coming into the building, we can’t stop weekenders coming in.”
Lewis said the jail will continued to be cleaned between visitations, and inmates will be socially distanced during their time in internal programs and church services. Inmates will also be required to wear masks when not in their cells.
The jail staff also has been masked for 18 months now, and that will continue, according to Lewis.
“We are really going to continue all the protocols that we have had in place that have gotten us this far,” he said. “The only variable we are not in control of is how many new people are brought into the facility.”
While this is the first COVID-19 diagnosis in the inmate population, Lewis said some jail employees have had to quarantine due to positive tests.
“When they test positive, they have to be quarantined through the health department’s protocols,” said Lewis.
