The following is a list of highway construction activities Hopkins County residents should be aware of.

  • A contractor will address paving operations on KY 1098 in Hopkins County on Tuesday, April 18. Scotty’s Contracting and Stone will resurface Donaldson Road/KY 1098 beginning at US 41-A extending north to Greenwood Road, MP 1.94, a distance of 1.94 miles of asphalt resurfacing. Drivers should anticipate reduced speeds and lane restrictions while this work is done.

— Submitted

