The following is a list of highway construction activities Hopkins County residents should be aware of.
- A contractor will address paving operations on KY 1098 in Hopkins County on Tuesday, April 18. Scotty’s Contracting and Stone will resurface Donaldson Road/KY 1098 beginning at US 41-A extending north to Greenwood Road, MP 1.94, a distance of 1.94 miles of asphalt resurfacing. Drivers should anticipate reduced speeds and lane restrictions while this work is done.
The first part of U.S. 41-A/Nebo Road in Madisonville has been completed with the second phase underway. Crews are clearing trees and underbrush for the highway to be widened. This work will dovetail into the newly constructed 5-lane section that has already been constructed and will include work on grade, drain, and surfacing as well as replacement of the railroad bridge. Drivers will see improvements on U.S. 41-A/Dixie Highway/Nebo Road from Industrial Drive to Yorkwood Place.
