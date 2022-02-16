The Girl Scout Cookie Program is underway, and this year seems to be more challenging than years past. Some of the western Kentucky troops are trying to navigate around the difficulties that complicate the cookie season, and this year, along with the ongoing COVID pandemic, many troops in our area have been impacted by the December tornadoes.
Troop 2457, a new troop from Madisonville, has big plans for this year. They plan to attend Girl Scout Day at the Edge Ice Center, go camping for the very first time, complete a national service project, and buy supplies for activities as well as their badges. The sales from their cookies make all of this possible.
According to the Troop 2457’s website page, selling cookies allows these young ladies to manage money, build people skills, learn how to set and achieve goals, make team decisions, and how to run a business.
If you would like to order your cookies online, there is a 4 box minimum. The cookies are expected to arrive within 2-14 business days.
Starting mid March, you will be able to find local booths where scouts will be selling their cookies, all you have to do is visit girlscouts.org and enter your zip code under the “cookie finder” tab.
“The process for buying the cookies has already started,” Whit Elam, Director of Marketing & Communications for the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana said. “Keep an eye out in the next few weeks for the local cookie booths to be set up throughout the state and your local area.”
With every purchase you are helping to support a Girl Scouts’ ability to learn, grow and thrive through life’s adventures, not to mention you are getting a delicious product. All proceeds stay local to help fund experiences and programs in your community.
