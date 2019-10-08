Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Clayton Browning, 32, of Madisonville was charged Friday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Mason Corn, 18, of Calhoun was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle under the influence and possession of an open container.
• James Daniels, 56, of Madisonville was charged Friday with public intoxication.
• Antino Nance, 25, of Clay was charged Friday with nonpayment of court costs/fines in Webster County.
• Brandon Nance, 19, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
• Thomas West, 47, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
