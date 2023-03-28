Kentucky State Representative Wade Williams recognized and honored six Hopkins County School teachers at the March 20 school board meeting.
Williams said he tries to keep up to date with what is going on in the community and feels honored that one of his roles is to recognize those who make a difference in their community.
“As a one-parent family, a fatherless student going through school, teachers fill those roles very often,” he said.
Williams first recognized Bobby Fox and presented the family of the former school board member with a certificate of achievement for all Fox did during his life.
“I was reading on Facebook a post about his passing and how many people commented,” he said. “They still remembered him coaching. They still remembered how he impacted their life. We just wanted to make sure we recognized his efforts in the community.”
Ben Prevette, an agriculture teacher at Hopkins County Central High School, was recognized next for winning top honors at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Discussion meeting. Prevette went on to represent the commonwealth at the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention, where he advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the competition.
“Ben Prevette, a respected agriculture teacher at HCCHS, represented his community and state with the utmost integrity, intelligence, and poise, and brought tremendous honor and pride to HCCHS and the entire commonwealth,” said Williams.
The Madisonville North Hopkins High School boys soccer Coach Christakis Agisilaon, or Coach Docky, was honored for being named the 2022 KHSAA Large School Coach of the Year by the Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association.
“Currently in his fifth year at the helm of the Maroons, Coach Docky’s teams have an impressive combined record of 83-18-9, including five consecutive district championships and two regional titles,” said Williams.
Chris Price, the football coach at North, was recognized for being named the 2022 4A District 1 Coach of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.
Williams said Price started coaching the Maroons in May 2021 after serving as the offensive line coach and coaching AAU Basketball Madisonville.
“[Price] is a former star member of the Western Kentucky Hill Toppers where he was a three-time All-American as a lineman and inducted into the WKU Hall of Fame in 2014,” he said.
Cindy Fliehman, the North volleyball coach, was recognized for being named the Kentucky High School Volleyball Coaches Association Region 2 Coach of the Year.
Fliehman is in her third season of coaching the Lady Maroons. She has led the team to a 27-10 regular season, 15-2 regional competition, and a perfect 5-0 against district opponents.
“[She] has contributed immeasurably to the success of the MNHHS Athletic Program and continues to demonstrate a liable commitment to the success of students and athletes under your leadership,” said Williams.
Jeremy Gobin, the boys and girls track and cross country coach at North, was also honored at the school board meeting, but he was not present. He was named the Kentucky Track & Cross Country Coaches Association’s Area 1 High School Girls & Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year.
