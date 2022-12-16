Through the last several years, many non-profits have had to readjust and try new ways to raise money, including the United Way of the Coalfield.
Dee Padgett, the UWC office manager, said there had been a drop in donations over several years for United Way, and they have had to think outside the box to help their partner agencies.
“We are seeking grants for our partner agencies,” she said.
Don Howerton, the UWC executive director, said while United Way was new to writing grants, he had a lot of experience from his past job working at the Kentucky Council of Postsecondary Education.
Thinking outside the box has helped United Way of the Coalfield, along with raffles and silent auctions to secure several grants to help partner agencies.
This year, UWC was able to secure a Tennessee Valley Authority grant to help The Salvation Army Shelter, a CSX grant for the YMCA Equity in aquatics program, and a Team Kentucky Non-profit Assistance grant.
GE Aerospace funded several grants to refurbish the playground at The Salvation Army, one for Trace Industries, and funded Webster County Schools’ ”A Place to Bark.” The most recent grant UWC received was through the American Red Cross to help Hope2All Food Bank expand.
Howerton said the grant will allow the food bank to expand into a two-county storage distribution center for Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties. The grant is for $302,000 and will fund the construction and equipping of a new food storage and distribution center.
“This center will help Hope2All continue to expand their ability to provide food support to individuals and families in both Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties,” he said. “Because of the extra capacity, they are going to be able to help other food banks as well.”
Along with securing funding for partner agencies, United Way of the Coalfield has worked with the Hopkins County Long Term Disaster Recover Group to provide money to build a storage building for disaster relief in the Barnsley Landfill and purchased a building in Muhlenberg County for the same purpose.
Howerton said no United Way donations were used to fund the storage buildings.
Also this year, United Way administered the Heidi Badgett Fund and four Hopkins and Muhlenberg county FEMA grants to assist non-profit agencies, sponsored a Day of Caring at The Salvation Army, and kicked off the 2022-2023 campaign with a Golf Scramble to raise money for 14 UWC partner agencies.
Howerton also serves on the LTRG as a board member and on the Executive Committee. Darla West, a UWC board member, also serves on the Muhlenberg County Long Term Recovery Group board. Padgett serves as secretary for Hopkins County Interagency.
“It has been a very positive year,” said Howerton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.