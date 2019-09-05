Hopkins County food Inspection scores through Aug. 29:
• Dawson Springs School Café: 100
• West Hopkins School Café: 100
• West Broadway School Café: 100
• North Hopkins School Café: 100
• Central School Café: 100
• Earlington School Café: 100
• Southside School Café: 100
• South Middle School Café: 100
• Hanson School Café: 100
• James Madison School Café: 100
• Jesse Stuart School Café: 100
• Christ The King School Café: 100
• Badgett Athletic Complex (Football) Concession: 100
• Subway (by Kroger): Follow-up score 100
• Sureway Deli: 100
• Hanson Country Store Deli: 100
• Golden Glaze Deli: 100
• Ms. Robbie's Daycare Kitchen: 100
• Wendy's: 100
• Subway (south main): 99
Inside lip of ice machine needs cleaning
• VFW (Bailey Pride Post #5480): 99
No certified food protection manager
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.