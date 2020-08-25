Following the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s lead, the Hopkins County Board of Education voted 4-1 in a special-called meeting Monday night to allow full practices to begin for the district’s two high school teams today.
Golf matches at high schools across the state have been ongoing for several weeks, but last night’s action specifically opens up practices for football, soccer, volleyball, cross country and cheer.
The lone dissenting vote came from board chairman and former high school principal Susanne Wolford.
“My main goal was to keep kids in the building, in school. I think athletics is so vital. It’s been a big part of my life,” Wolford said after the meeting. “I just wanted to mitigate as many reasons as we can. I have no problem, now that we voted for it, being in full support. I was just voting my conscience.”
John Osborne, the board’s vice chairman, made the motion that indoor activities and sports can get started. Board member Steve Faulk seconded the motion.
“I think the thing that makes me okay with this is the phases we’ve gone through already,” said Osborne. “We’ve gone through three phases already getting our way gradually back into sports.”
The district has taken a slower approach than what KHSAA guidelines have allowed said Assistant Supt. Marty Cline. Because of this, the first football game will be scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11. Cline said the football season would have nine games for each school.
“Whenever possible, masks should be worn, and required to be worn by all persons not competing or officiating at that time,” Cline said regarding upcoming games.
The board voted to allow Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby authority to decide crowd sizes at events, as they will not have another meeting until after the first game.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said the decision to allow fall sports to resume in the commonwealth comes with a heavy burden of responsibility from school and athletic officials entrusted with keeping student-athletes and others safe.
Last week, the KHSAA voted 16-2 to allow practices to begin this week for the fall sports of cross county, field hockey, football, soccer and volleyball.
“Let me start by saying were not going to overturn that decision, and it’s not because I think its a good decision or a wise decision,” the governor said at his daily news conference Monday. “But if were going to defeat this virus, we need people other than me all over Kentucky taking responsibility to make good and wise decisions.”
The governor highlighted recent reports about athletes facing cardiac problems after COVID-19 infections. Dr. Curt Daniels, a cardiologist who is the director of the adolescent and adult congenital heart disease program and a professor of clinical internal medicine in pediatrics at Ohio State University and Nationwide Childrens Hospital, reported a study that found 10-13% of athletes with coronavirus had developed mild cases of myocarditis, which is inflammation of heart muscle.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, reinforced the Governors message about sports and provided an update Monday about COVID-19 infections in young people.
“We’ve hit a new plateau, but if we take off from this level, it gets out of control much more quickly,” said Stack. I hope that in Kentucky we can be more successful with youth sports than other places, but the outlook is not good. There’s a lot we don’t know about this disease. We don’t know some of the more silent but really serious harms that this disease causes.
The board also voted unanimously to lay out a plan for in-person return. The school year will start with Non-traditional instruction beginning Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 4. Then they will launch a soft opening, allowing each school to have 25% of its capacity from Sept. 8 through Sept. 11. The district’s hybrid model, which allows for 50% capacity two days at a time, will meet Monday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Oct. 2.
The district will have it’s fall break Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 9. According to the motion, they will then have the next two weeks, Oct. 12 through Oct. 23 for NTI. Then begin the hybrid model again Monday, Oct. 26.
The new hybrid start time that was passed begins two weeks earlier than Beshear’s recommendation of Sept. 28.
Ashby said they received a lot of feedback from the community in support of starting earlier than the recommendation. She said that no matter the board’s vote, she implores families to follow protocols to keep kids in school.
“I think we need to say to our community, if you want our kids back in school, then you have to follow those protocols, and you’ve got to encourage your kids to follow those protocols,” she said. “If we can’t maintain a healthy workforce, we can’t have school. My plea to the community, help us to do what you’re asking us to do.”
