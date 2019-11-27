Patti's 1800's Settlement announced the schedule for its first week of business since the February 2018 fire via a video post to the restaurant's Facebook page Sunday.
The repaired and renovated Grand Rivers restaurant will open its doors for the first time Wednesday. Business hours that day will run from 5-7 p.m., with hours on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 5-9 p.m. on Black Friday.
According to the post, large groups cannot be taken at this time. Reservations are only being taken by phone between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 270-362-8844.
Patti's 1800's Settlement will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 26.
For more information about Patti's, visit www.pattis1800s.com.
