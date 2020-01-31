Attendance in the Hopkins County School District remains fairly strong in spite of the flu bug beginning to rear its ugly head locally, said Health Department Director Denise Beach.
The school system contracts nurses through the Health Department for each school, which Beach said helps to identify sick children who are having flu-like symptoms and getting those students home.
“If we need to send them home, we will,” she said. “We monitor fevers; we monitor how the student feels, and then we monitor attendance rates. Right now, attendance is at 91%, and that’s not terrible, we just need to keep the sick kids home for 24 hours after their fever and symptoms subside.”
Both McLean and Henderson canceled classes yesterday and today because of low attendance and widespread illnesses, but so far all local schools — including Dawson Springs Independent — have remained open. With the current attendace numbers, there is no cause to close, said April Devine, the district’s director of pupil personnel.
“We don’t really start to get concerned unless we’ve been in the 80s for several consecutive days as a district,” she said. “We aren’t even nearing that, so it’s not something we are concerned about.”
Devine said attendance is not the only factor the district looks at when assessing the issue.
“We also look at things like staff attendance, and their attendance has not been any cause for concern,” she said. “We have to look at our percentages and consider what our school averages look like — our student and staff averages — to make our decisions.”
Dawson’s Supt. Leonard Whalen said they have isolated areas with illnesses, but for the last couple of days, their attendance rate has been steady at 94%.
“That’s not bad for everything that is going around us,” he said. “We’re motoring on for now. We’ve had some isolates areas and had some staff illness, but we’re just trying to hold our own right now and continue on.”
After hitting their percentile threshold of student illnesses, CornerStone Prep School in Madisonville closed for Thursday and Friday.
“We monitor our students and attendance, and look for a certain percentage,” said Principal Cara Lile. “When we reach that, we close for the well being and safety of our students.”
If your child is experiencing flu-like symptoms, Beach said to keep them home for 24 hours after their fever and symptoms subside.
“Talk to your children about using good hand-washing techniques, covering their coughs and using tissues,” she said. “It is not too late to get a flu shot if your child has not been immunized against the flu. I suggest that you go ahead and see your provider or a pharmacy and go ahead and have the child vaccinated against influenza.”
