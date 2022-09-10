Next Friday, Sept. 16, from 5-7 p.m., Grapevine Elementary School will be hosting their Fall Festival, open to community and free for all ages.
“The Fall Festival includes tons of games, activities, food, and the book fair,” Beth Beverly, PTA President of Grapevine Elementary School said. “This year will be our first Wildcat King and Queen and Prince and Princess event.”
According to Beverly, in the past, the Fall Festival has filled the Wildcat hallways with families and fun, but they have not been able to host the event since COVID-19.
“We are so excited to be back and hopeful for a great turn out,” she said. “All of the funds raised at Fall Festival go to support our school, our teachers, and our students.”
For more information about the Fall Festival, visit the Grapevine Elementary School’s Facebook page.
