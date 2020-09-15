Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police released the following reports Monday:
Erik Gibson, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault.
John Johnson, 53, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault.
Kenneth Murphy, 64, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with shoplifting.
William Andrews III, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with two counts of failure to appear.
J-Honni Upton, 58, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
Missy Clark, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with knowingly abuse and neglect of adult by person.
Tiffany Hankins, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with knowingly abuse and neglect of adult by person.
Jerry Hankins, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with wanton abuse and neglect of adult by a person.
Gregory Childress, 51, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with shoplifting, third-degree criminal trespassing and failure to appear.
Damarius Mitchell, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Tristan Steel, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with endangering the welfare of a minor.
Benjamin Godwin, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Joey Sherman, 49, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Daniel Flanagan, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with DUI and suspended license.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Monday:
William Byarly, 29, of Princeton, was charged Wednesday with speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding stop sign, operating with suspended license, second-degree fleeing or eluding police, third-degree criminal mischief, illegal possession of legend drugs, drug paraphernalia and served two Caldwell County warrants.
Jonah Mills, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with first-degree criminal possession of a forgery instrument.
Joseph Moore, 25, of Earlington, was charged Friday with four counts of failure to appear.
Shannon Copeland, 41, of Dawson Springs, was charged Saturday with first-degree criminal trespassing.
