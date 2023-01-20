An event on Saturday will focus on inspiring women and provide the tools to start the new year off with intention, discipline, and a grateful heart for another year to grow into our fullest potential through support of our community.
The event, called “Creatively MADE”, will be held at the new U Creative Space in the Southern Belle building, located at 55 Union St. in Madisonville, from 10a.m.-3p.m.
“This is our first ticketed event at the Southern Belle Building,” Owner Gloria Chilcutt said. “Here in the U Creative Space, we plant to encourage women to ‘Explore Your Inner Artist’ and let your talents shine.”
According to Chilcutt, there are 50 seats for the event, and a few spaces are still available for those who may want to join last minute. There will be three women speakers, lunch, local business giveaways, local vendor pop-ups and each participant will receive a swag bag filled with goodies.
Tickets will also include two books, Project YOU by Jennifer Keller and Finding the Normal in Abnormal by Haley Kelley.
