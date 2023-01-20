WOMEN

The Southern Belle building, located at 55 Union St. in Madisonville, will be hosting its first event tomorrow, focusing on inspiring and gathering women together for a day of fun and gratitude.

 Photo submitted

An event on Saturday will focus on inspiring women and provide the tools to start the new year off with intention, discipline, and a grateful heart for another year to grow into our fullest potential through support of our community.

The event, called “Creatively MADE”, will be held at the new U Creative Space in the Southern Belle building, located at 55 Union St. in Madisonville, from 10a.m.-3p.m.

