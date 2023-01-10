The ongoing projects at the Madisonville Regional Airport are finally starting to come to fruition as all projects are nearing completion.

Rob Saint, Madisonville City Administrator, shared hangar updates, which included, matching siding which has been found and a plumber who is lined up to start work. As far as the electrical information, all questions should be answered by the end of this week. It will take three days to finish the metal siding as well as internal work. The doors will be hung by Madisonville Garage Door next week.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.