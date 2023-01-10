The ongoing projects at the Madisonville Regional Airport are finally starting to come to fruition as all projects are nearing completion.
Rob Saint, Madisonville City Administrator, shared hangar updates, which included, matching siding which has been found and a plumber who is lined up to start work. As far as the electrical information, all questions should be answered by the end of this week. It will take three days to finish the metal siding as well as internal work. The doors will be hung by Madisonville Garage Door next week.
Saint shared that everything is in line and within the time frame that was given. As according to the grants, the project must be finished no later than March 2023.
Airport Board Chairman, Jimmy Riddle, shared that the Madisonville Community College flight students will be in there as soon as the space is ready. There will also be staff on site by March. Some important items that are still getting worked out is whether or not there will be fiber internet or if MCC will be responsible for their own internet.
Representative from Garver Engineering spoke to the runway overlay project as it too nears completion. The project seems to be “wintered” until there is a spout of good weather, which needs to be three days of dry weather and temperatures of 50 degrees or warmer. The final markings are needed on the runway, as the markings that are there now are temporary, again, due to weather.
According to KDA, they increased the scope of work for the markings to also include the apron and taxiway. The apron job is almost complete.
The hope, as Riddle shared, is to have all current projects completed by March 2023 if not sooner.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.