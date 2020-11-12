The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Logan Snodgrass, 28, of Bowling Green, was charged Monday with operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to produce insurance card and failure to illuminate headlights.
Ronald Bowman, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana and improper start from a parked position.
Isaiah Burr, 18, of Hopkinsville, was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property.
Kailyn Bressi, 25, of Nortonville, was
charged Monday with probation violation.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Charles WInstead, 22, of Slaughters, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking.
Jonathan Rutter, 36, of Hanson, was charged Sunday with theft by deception.
