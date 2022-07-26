Saturday night’s “Free Movie Night” at the Madisonville City Park, hosted by Donate for Life KY, welcomed more than 500 people, despite the heat advisory and temperatures in the low 100s.
According to volunteers, the 100 free backpacks and school supplies were handed out and “gone within the first half hour” of the event.
Families brought their children to enjoy the free showing of Disney’s, Encanto, along with free popcorn and sno-cones provided by Kona Ice.
With such hot temperatures, there was also a misting tent that was a popular location for many youngsters too cool down throughout the evening, after playing on the jungle gym or jumping in the bounce houses.
This was the first time having this event in Madisonville, and according to Tanya Bowman, Circuit Court Clerk, it was a success.
“ I cannot take a bit of credit for this incredible event,” Bowman said. “This was all put together by the wonderful people at Koda and the Kentucky Circuit Clerk’s Trust for Life Staff. They could have easily canceled the event due to the extreme heat, yet they persevered and pulled it off, and made it look easy. They went above and beyond to bring this together for the families in our community.”
According to Kona Ice, they gave away nearly 900 free sno-cones Saturday night, which helped to cool down the crowd. There were bracelet and pins that people were able to take and wear to support giving life. Donate Life also held a raffle where those in attendance were able to fill out entry forms in hopes to win an Amazon gift card.
“It warmed my heart to see the families all sitting together on the hillside at the City Park, enjoying the Disney movie together. That’s what it’s all about.
For more information about Donate Life, please visit their website, DonateLifeKY.org.
