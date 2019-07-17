Council votes against change in zoning for proposed subdivision

A proposed subdivision for the city's northside ran into a roadblock at Monday night's Madisonville City Council meeting as officials opted against following a previous recommendation for medium density zoning from the Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission.
During the meeting, council members listened to an audio recording of the planning commission's meeting that took place earlier this month.
The recording presented facts and findings regarding Jerry Markham's land near Madisonville Community College. Markham proposed a housing development with 21 lots. The proposed development would mean the area would need to be rezoned to medium density.
During the audio recording, the planning commission heard from six residents who opposed the medium density proposal. Residents were concerned with potential traffic issues and potential decreases in property value.
After listening to the audio recording, city attorney Joe Evans told the council that at this time it was appropriate for the council to choose which way to vote -- either for low density or for medium density zoning.
Councilman Frank Stevenson motioned for the adoption of the zoning classification for Markham's property be low density.
"Due to the findings of fact that the medium density residential general classification is not appropriate," said Stevenson, "the recommendation may cite the need for more housing, which is certainly true, but it cannot override the reality of the zone."
The vote for low density was unanimously past by the city council.
Markham's request would have resulted in the average size for the proposed 21 lots being about a quarter-acre in size as compared to the current lots in the surrounding area averaging roughly four acres.
David Lamb, with Associated Engineers and who was hired by Markham to assist in the potential development of the property, declined comment on the city's decision when contacted Tuesday. Attempts to reach Markham were unsuccessful.
In other action, the city council:
- approved a bid of $482,110.00 for the Brown Road Sewer Replacement Project to Scott and Ritter.
- approved a bid of $1,250.00 to sell Harold Peyton property on Victoria Street.
- issued an executive order that pastor Tony Fredericks be appointed as the facility coordinator for the Boy Scout Camp located on Ferris Lane.
