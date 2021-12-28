On Monday, State Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty announced that she would not be seeking reelection at the completion of her current term, leaving the 15th District seat she has held since 2017 up for grabs.
“When I ran the first time in 2016, I made it clear I believe in term limits,” she said in a press release. “Since serving, I realize there is a benefit to having folks with experience to ensure that proper measures are taken and that no one can take advantage of situations either. However, I still do believe that an appropriate length of time would be practical.”
Prunty announced her decision not to run with just over a week left until the filing deadline, which is Jan. 7.
“I am writing this with no opponent having filed, no known opponent in the primary, just simply me discerning that this is what is best for me and my family at this point in time,” Prunty said. “I have always said that I would run as long as I felt called. I went because I felt called and feel I have done what I was sent to do. While there are goals that I have not accomplished, someone else can carry the mantle or they were not meant to be.”
Representative Prunty’s term last through the December of 2022. She defeated incumbent State Representative Brent Yonts 10,597 to 7,973 in 2016 to take the 15th District seat, which covers south eastern Hopkins County and Muhlenberg County. She narrowly defeated Yonts 8,530 to 7,402 in 2018 and then defeated new comer Crystal Chappell in 2020 by a margin of 13,423 to 6,485.
Earlier this year she announced that she is currently battling cancer.
To be eligible to run for State Representative, a candidate must be at least 24, have been a resident of Kentucky for at least two years and a resident of their district for at least one year. Candidates must file to run at the Secretary of State’s office in Frankfort.
