The Madisonville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting death of a Louisville man on Friday night in the 500 block of South Madison Avenue.
MPD patrol officers were dispatched to Madison Avenue at around 11:37 p.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving on the scene, officers located Brandon L. Moore, 40 of Louisville, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
CID was summoned to the scene as the Moore was transported to Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds.
MPD does not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public. CID is continuing the investigation of this incident.
