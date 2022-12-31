In observance of the New Year holiday, several places around Hopkins County will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2.
The Hopkins County Government Center and Public Works Department will be closed on Monday. The Sanitation Department, including all county convenience centers, will be closed today, but will reopen on Monday, Jan. 2.
The Madisonville Public Works Department will be closed on Monday. All trash and recycle routes will run on a one-day delay. Monday’s trash and recycle routes will run on Tuesday, Tuesday’s will run on Wednesday, Wednesday’s routes will run on Thursday, and so on. For more information or to ask a question, call 270-824-2117.
The Retail Outpatient Pharmacy at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville will be closed on Monday, but will reopen at normal time on Tuesday. Please plan a head for any needed medication and refills.
The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library will be closed on Monday, but resume normal hours on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Other businesses closed until Tuesday, Jan. 3 include Gather 21 and Dempsey Street Baking Co.
Other businesses around the county may also be closed for the New Year holiday, so before leaving home, check to see if they are open.
