Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Brandie R. McGowan, 42, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with theft of identity of another without consent.
• Cyrus B. Pettus, 62, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order or a domestic violence order.
• Eric N. Harris, 39, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with fugitive from another state (misdemeanor) on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Westley N. Bosworth, 34, of Greenville was charged Wednesday with promoting contraband, second-degree on a Muhlenberg County warrant.
• Anthony M. Knight, 39, of Greenville was charged Wednesday with nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines on a Muhlenberg County warrant.
• Johnathan M. Davis, 28, of Isley was charged Wednesday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
• Clarissa M. Hartman, 49, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with disorderly conduct, second-degree.
• Troy G. Bowling, 46, of Providence was charged Thursday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
• Regina C. Chamberlain, 25, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
