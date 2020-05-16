As businesses and restaurants make arrangements to reopen under new guidelines and limited capacity, the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce is committed to helping bring consumers back.
Gov. Andy Beshear had previously announced restaurants could reopen May 22 with a limit of 33% capacity. On Thursday, the state released a six-page document with additional requirements for restaurants, such as a 10-person limit on party size.
Additionally, restaurants should maximize the use of their outdoor seating, and arrange accommodation to maintain six feet of space between customers at another table, according to the numerous recommendations.
The guidelines said restaurants should close play areas for children, consider a reservation-only method, and asked employees to wear face masks at all times.
The Crowded House in Madisonville plans to reopen Friday, said manager Mary Beth Noffsinger, who is recommending reservations. If seating is available, she said walk-ins will be served.
“All of our servers are going to be wearing gloves and masks,” she said. “I just picked up hand sanitizer from Casey Jones Distillery, and that’s going to be on all the tables for the guest. We’re getting all new paper menus, so after each use, they’re going to be thrown away, and then we also have individually wrapped silverware.”
With the changes being implemented, Noffsinger said The Crowded House has been preparing for these adjustments.
“We’ve constantly been thinking about what we’re going to do when we reopen, so we’ve been preparing since the beginning,” she said. “We’re taking this very seriously, and we are taking the precautions that we need to. We’re excited to see everyone, and we miss everybody.”
Throughout the pandemic, Noffsinger said the Chamber has helped to promote any changes to how they deliver food.
As businesses plan to reopen, the Chamber will share the news on social media by linking each comapny’s Facebook page or website so the community can see updated hours of operation and safety measures, according to a Chamber Facebook post.
Joanna Odum, owner of Falcon Creek Boutique, said the Chamber helped her get started as a business and continues to help through this abnormal time.
Odum said she’s been reading through the state’s guidelines for businesses to reopen and will be ready to go Wednesday.
“I want customers to feel confident that I’m doing everything I can to make them safe,” she said. “I want them to feel good about that. We are taking extra measures and are sanitizing often and cleaning often.”
Odum said they have expanded their store to allow for better social distancing. They have also launched a new website so customers who don’t feel well or don’t want to venture out can shop online.
Inside the store, they’ve installed a plexiglass shield at the front register. Hand sanitizing stations are at both the register and foyer, said Odum. They’ve also put up signage about physical distancing and handwashing practices.
“I want my customers to know we’re doing everything we can to make them feel comfortable,” she said. “I hope they’ll come in and shop because it’s easier to shop in person than it is online.”
Starting Friday, The Crowded House will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for dinner. Brunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Beginning Wednesday, Falcon Creek Boutique will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.