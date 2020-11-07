Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Ivy Dale Sharp, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, no registration plates and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Patrick Wood, 32, of Louisville, was charged Thursday with failure to wear a seatbelt, no operator-moped license, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, giving officer false information and first-degree possession of controlled substance. He was also served a parole violation warrant.
Jodie Taylor, 31, of Earlington, was charged Thursday with theft of motor vehicle registration plate.
Thomas Shiftlet, 42, of Earlington, was charged Thursday with theft of motor vehicle registration plate, probation violation, two counts of failure to appear and non payment of court costs.
Jordan Warner, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with two counts of failure to appear.
Autumn Shelton, 22, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Brittney Thomas, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Robert Terry, 46, of Earlington, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.