Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Glen Wabnitz, 26, of Springfield, was charged Friday with no registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to produce an insurance card.
Andrea Benson, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with no registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to appear and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Tristan Steele, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault.
Rachelle Coble, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Michael Stokes, 43, of Nortonville, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Charlie Sasser, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
Traci Gwin, 34, of Logansport, Indiana, was charged Friday with fugitive from another state.
David Jack Arwine, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with contempt of court.
Ronald Cline, 50, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with no registration plates, improper registration plate, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and careless driving.
Amanda May, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with driving on a suspended license, failure to appear, contempt of court and no registration plates.
Kayla Caraway, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Lucas Robinson, 31, of Earlington, was charged Friday with two counts of theft by unlawful taking.
Bryan Martin, 54, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with possessing or viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
James Griffin, 56, of Hanson, was charged Saturday with second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
Antwon Gordon, 34, of Oak Grove, Tennessee, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Isaac Adams, 39, of Earlington, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Amber Williams, 32, of Nortonville, was charged Sunday with possession of synthetic drugs, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
