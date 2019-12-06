Earlington's Christmas season underway

Earlington held its first-ever “Tree Lighting Service” Thursday night at the corner of Main Street and Lt. Todd Highway. Mayor Phil Hunt turned on the lights, and said the ten-minute service can help “bring the community together.” About 50 people attended. Hunt said he had not thought about lighting a menorah for Hanukkah or Kwanzaa.
