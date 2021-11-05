Two Madisonville Electrical Department workers were presented with awards for their bravery and community service during a City Council Meeting on Monday. The pair potentially saved the life of a local woman by going above and beyond the call of duty.
Jacob Guess, who has worked for The Madisonville Electric Department for nearly one year, and Willie Sisk who has worked there for nearly eight years shared their experience.
On Oct. 4, 2021, Guess and Sisk were performing routine work in the Lakeshore area, when they noticed smoke coming from a house nearby. When they arrived at the house, they noticed it was in fact on fire. Sisk instructed Guess to secure the power while he checked the home for any residents.
“ I know that elderly people live in that area, so I went to the door to check. I saw that the woman was already trying to get out, and I helped get her out safely” Sisk said.
He wrapped the woman in his uniform shirt to keep her warm until the police and fire department arrived on the scene, nearly six minutes later.
“The most enjoyable part of my job, the most rewarding, is being able to help the community when they are having issues. We are normally the first call they make,” Sisk shared.
“I feel like everyone needs to offer a helping hand more often when they have the opportunity,” Jacob Guess, Madisonville Electric Department.
The Madisonville Electric Department is proud to serve “The Best Town on Earth.” This is just one example of our utility workers playing a large part in the community in which they serve.
