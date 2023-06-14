After just two weeks, the newly created Madisonville Flea Market has been discontinued.
Originally planned as a weekly event all summer, with the potential to expand into the fall, the flea market was scheduled to be held every Saturday in the parking lot of the Madisonville Fire Department. Both vendors and food trucks were slatted to be available.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.