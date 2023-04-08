In the midst of a bus driver shortage that has been going on for multiple years, the Hopkins County Schools Transportation Department has come up with a unique way of encourage more potential drivers to get behind the wheel.
While employees were on spring break this week, transportation department officials converted the parking lots at South Hopkins Middle School and the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center into obstacle courses. They then invited all current district employees to come get behind the wheel.
Brandon McClain, the Director of Transportation for HCS, said the course was a test drive to see if anyone who works for the school system might have an interest in driving a bus, but is hesitant because of the size.
“It is an opportunity to come out and take it around the parking lot on our private property so we are safe and give them an opportunity to try,” he said.
The goal for this week was to open it to staff and see what the interest was like, then at the beginning of the summer, transportation plans to offer the same opportunity to the public.
“Our bus driver shortage is real, and it is continuing,” said McClain. “We have had a few that have joined our group, but we have had some who have retired.”
Keeping a full staff of trained drivers has always been difficult for schools, but it has become exceptionally bad since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Most parents with school age children have either experienced or heard about problems over the last few years where transportation officials have been forced to make last minute changes to routes and drop-off times around the county.
On Tuesday, while at the CTC, several employees stopped by to try driving a school bus and ask questions about being a bus driver.
Jason Hale, the head custodian at Madisonville North Hopkins High School, said becoming a bus driver is something he has been thinking about for a while.
“I started it in Dawson, and then I moved to Hopkins County Schools,” he said.
After driving a school bus, Hale decided he would start the paperwork to become a bus driver.
Amy Lamson, a custodian at Jesse Stuart Elementary, said she came out because she too wanted to give it a try.
“I thought it would be interesting and neat to learn how,” she said. “It was very exciting.”
Lamson said she was considering becoming a school bus monitor but was open to the idea of being a sub-driver if the district need one.
The Hopkins County School Transportation Department offers several bus routes to fit around people’s schedules. There are the morning shifts, afternoon shifts, preschool routes, and trips that happen after hours or on weekends. Many districts even allow coaches to be trained as drivers just to make sure athletics teams have someone to drive their buses.
“There is a lot of variety there,” said McCain. “Lots of opportunity there to work around people’s schedule.”
The difficult part of becoming a bus driver, he said, was that it is not a quick process.
“It can take anywhere from a month at least up to three months to get through the program,” said McCain.
There is a lot of bookwork at the beginning. Then they need to get a CDL permit and do on-the-road training with the school’s driver trainers before going to Hopkinsville to test and receive the official license. He said it is just time-consuming.
If anyone is interested in becoming a bus driver for the Hopkins County School system, call Brandon McCain at 270-825-6000 or visit hopkins.kyschools.us and look for Transportation under the Departments tab.
