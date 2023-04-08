In the midst of a bus driver shortage that has been going on for multiple years, the Hopkins County Schools Transportation Department has come up with a unique way of encourage more potential drivers to get behind the wheel.

While employees were on spring break this week, transportation department officials converted the parking lots at South Hopkins Middle School and the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center into obstacle courses. They then invited all current district employees to come get behind the wheel.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.