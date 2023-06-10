The 23rd Annual Kiwanis Kids Fishing Day saw 96 kids and their families come last Saturday at the Madisonville City Park.
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 1:44 am
The 23rd Annual Kiwanis Kids Fishing Day saw 96 kids and their families come last Saturday at the Madisonville City Park.
Stephanie Townsell, the committee chair, said the last few years have been the biggest events yet.
“We were afraid the warm temperatures, it being over 90 degrees, would keep folks away,” she said. “I’m sure it did, but we had a great turnout none the less.”
The slight breeze during the day and being able to sit under the shade of the many trees at Madisonville City Park helped make the day nice for everyone.
“It was a wonderful day,” said Townsell. “We had so many families who had not been out before but said they would definitely be back.”
She said the day would not have been possible without support from Sureway, Carhartt, Silver Star Burgers, Walmart, Happy’s of Madisonville, Rural King, Hopkins County Bass Club, Crimestoppers, Hopkins County Extension Office, Dr. Pepper, Kentucky Fish Game & Wildlife, and the City of Madisonville.
Townsell said all the volunteers and Kiwanians enjoyed seeing the kid’s happy faces, being so excited to learn about fishing, and spending time with their families.
“They are just tickled to death to catch even the smallest fish,” she said.
Each child who participated got a swag bag filled with different items the club had purchased or that organizations had donated.
The day’s overall winner was Brice Potter, with a catch of a 1.36-pound catfish.
In the 3-6 age category, Alayna Blankenship took first and second place, and Paisley Franklin took third place. In the ages 7-9 category, Jace Pagano took first place, Mason Mitchell took second place, and Parker Briggs took third place.
For the 10-12 age category, Cadence Wright took first, and Colby Miller took second place. There was no third-place winner. In the 13-15 age category, Alaia Stafford took first and second place, while Isaiah Cobb took third place.
