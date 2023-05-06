Hanson 1

Hanson Mayor Jim Epley, left, and Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson, right, discuss what is next on the agenda during the Hanson City Commission meeting.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

During the April meeting, the Hanson City Commission voted to hear and approve the repeal of a business license ordinance.

Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said the commission decided to repeal the preexisting ordinance after the city approved an occupational and business license fee ordinance in March.

