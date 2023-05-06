During the April meeting, the Hanson City Commission voted to hear and approve the repeal of a business license ordinance.
Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said the commission decided to repeal the preexisting ordinance after the city approved an occupational and business license fee ordinance in March.
“We repealed it because the $50 business license is in the new ordinance,” she said in a previous article.
The commission went into a closed session to discuss personnel. When they came back, the commission had decided to hire a part-time employee as full-time with a $ 1.25-an-hour raise. He had just completed some training, so would receive another 50 cents an hour once those forms were turned into the city. The commission also decided to give the rest of the city employees a $1-an-hour raise starting July 1.
During the meeting, Hanson Mayor Jim Epley brought it to the commission’s attention that they needed to agree to a municipal road aid cooperative again.
“This is something we do every year that we have to enter into if we want any money from the state,” he said.
Pearson explained that out of the $16,098.32, the city would be getting in municipal road aid, the cooperative would take out 3% in case of emergencies.
“Coop is where if we have any emergencies, tile, flooding, acts of nature, we can apply for a Coop agreement for assistance,” she said.
The commission did agree to rejoin the cooperative.
During the meeting, a community member asked the commission to clarify what would be allowed at the cemetery and what would not. The commission decided that items that would not interfere with the maintenance of the cemetery could return on a case-by-case basis, such as personalized flag poles, when brought to the commission for prior approval.
In other news, the commission:
approved to hire Maxx Phebus to remove trees around the Hanson Cemetery for $1,600 and the dead trees at the VF Outlet for $1,000. Austin Scott was also hired to trim trees along the Hanson Cemetery property line fro $3,000.
approved to not enter into a new crop lease agreement to allow a local farmer to use land next to the Hanson Cemetery in case the commission wants to expand the cemetery, but allow the farmer to finish out the crop season he has planted.
decided to have Pearson continue looking for a software company that includes GPS along with record keeping.
approved the purchase of a new generator for the tank site on the top of the hill for $4,250 and a $1,500 to $2,000 installation fee.
was notified that Hanson would be receiving the second round of funding, another $110,000, for the Clean Water Project to extend the water line.
agreed to hire Silas Matchem, of Matchem Community Revitalizations, to help the City of Hanson create a strategic plan to help grow the city. The proposed agreement is for six months at $10,000 total. The city can leave at anytime if they feel they are not seeing a return.
The next meeting of the Hanson City Commission will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 at Hanson City Hall.
