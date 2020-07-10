The Nebo City Commission met in a special-called meeting Thursday night to formally remove their city clerk, Pat Vincent. However, Vincent, tendered her resignation Thursday afternoon.
The commission unanimously accepted. Mayor Karen Lantrip, James Kelley, Jackie Pierce, David Lear and Jonathan Parish were present. Parish was present via speakerphone.
At the meeting, Lantrip handed a letter she sent Vincent outlining the reasons for dismissal to each commissioner. The Kentucky League of Cities requested the letter.
In it, Lantrip laid out the reasons for relieving Vincent of her duties. From failure to file reports to the Department of Local Government for the city’s municipal road aid to opening the mayor’s mail and not returning records to city hall.
The letter also noted that Vincent did not file annexation papers with the secretary of state, did not remove personal items from her office, did not meet with the mayor every week to take care of business, as was directed by the commission. And Vincent did not return an extra set of keys when asked or provide 1099s for the mayor and commissioners.
Lantrip said there were complaints from Nebo citizens regarding Vincent, but objections were verbal and not formally recorded.
Vincent said before the meeting that there’s just no excuse for this.
“I mean, communication is very lacking when the mayor will not answer phone calls or meet with you, so you get blamed for not doing enough,” she said.
One of the major issues between the commission and Vincent was the reports with DLG. Lantrip said not submitting those reports withheld $39,320.53 in funds for road work. Vincent clarified and said less than $9,000 of those funds recurred in her two-year tenure. The other $30,000 in funds accrued from unsubmitted forms between 2007 and 2017, according to documents Lantrip showed.
“I did not take over as clerk until May of 2018, and the majority of these reports and funding is related to previous (clerks), and I was having to go back and pick up what was done too,” she said. “Technically, I’m still learning things and trying to get things together and just now sort of getting on my feet to really be able to do a lot of things and wanted to make a whole lot of new improvements, now that I’ve done some of these reports. I saw things that we needed to do, but I’m not going to be able to do that now.”
As previously reported, Vincent said she worked on reports and submitted ones for 2017-18 and 2018-19. Lantrip showed, that though Vincent may have worked on them, they had not been sent. Before tendering her resignation, Vincent worked on financial statements and tried to learn what format the DLG wanted before submitting it.
Part of the letter Lantrip sent to Vincent requested records, minutes, financial statements, Uniform Financial Information Report forms, annexation papers, three checkbooks, the city’s debit card, publication of ordinances, an extra set of keys, deposit stamps and all the records from Vincent’s computer. All of which, Lantrip said in the letter, needs to be returned before Monday or law enforcement would become involved.
Vincent brought a few of the items before Thursday’s meeting. Lantrip expects the rest before the deadline.
Commissioner Parish suggested they wait until after the deadline to pursue other actions. Commissioner Lear suggested they wait until the end of next week and give Vincent enough time to receive the mayor’s letter.
During the special-called meeting, newly appointed clerk Christina Menser took minutes. Afterward, she said she was excited about the new position.
“I think it’s going to be a good opportunity for all of us in the city,” she said.
